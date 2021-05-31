VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) versus Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Head to Head Survey

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) and Atotech (NYSE:ATC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VerifyMe and Atotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $340,000.00 75.74 -$5.90 million N/A N/A Atotech $1.23 billion 3.80 -$289.40 million ($4.64) -5.20

VerifyMe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Atotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of VerifyMe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of Atotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and Atotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -1,372.29% -55.69% -53.20% Atotech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for VerifyMe and Atotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atotech 0 1 8 0 2.89

Atotech has a consensus target price of $23.57, suggesting a potential downside of 2.27%. Given Atotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atotech is more favorable than VerifyMe.

Summary

Atotech beats VerifyMe on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc. provides technology solutions for brand protection and supply chain functions in the United States. The company's brand protection and supply chain functions include counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, consumer engagement, and track and trace features for labels, packaging, and products. It provides RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; VeriPAS technology, which provides brand owners geographical business intelligence on counterfeiting; and VeriPAS Smartphone Authenticator technology, a piece of hardware with a built-in lighting system and software that scans invisible RainbowSecure codes. The company also offers VerifyMe as Authentic technology, a dual-purpose pre-printed label with a visible serialized QR code for consumer scanning purposes, as well as an invisible serialized IR code for inspector scanning, authentication, and tracking purposes; VerifyMe Beeper technology, an authentication tool that is designed for customers who desire instant authentication on items, such as event tickets at an entry gate; and VerifyMe Web that enables customers to effectively tackle counterfeit websites, domains, and e-commerce platforms offering counterfeit products. It has strategic partnerships with INX International Ink Company; and Techind Engineers & Consultants-Impex. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Rochester, New York.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

