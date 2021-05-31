Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $421.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $417.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

