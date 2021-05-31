Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $52.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

