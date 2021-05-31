Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,839 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.1% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.03 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average is $141.76. The stock has a market cap of $399.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,338,793. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.