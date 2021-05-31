Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,875 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after purchasing an additional 476,738 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,852,000 after purchasing an additional 63,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.50 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

