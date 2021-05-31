Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 412 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,063,349. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $260.02 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.93 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $305.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

