Verity Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 208,069 shares of company stock worth $54,063,349 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $260.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $305.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.74 and its 200 day moving average is $244.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.93 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

