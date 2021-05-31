Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,242 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,435 shares of company stock worth $40,878,975 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $12.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.10. 17,814,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,812,546. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.78.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

