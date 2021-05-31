Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,437 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.6% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.89. 13,332,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,730,527. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

