Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,443 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,892,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 131,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $491.34. The stock had a trading volume of 57,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,395. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 7.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

