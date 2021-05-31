Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 268,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 886,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,763,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 723,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,060,000 after buying an additional 27,973 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $3,035,600.00. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 919 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $72,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,165 shares of company stock valued at $63,013,359 over the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $67.26. 27,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,738. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.48.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

