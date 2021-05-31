Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 815 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after buying an additional 119,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,428. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.35 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.