Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,331. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.04. 242,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,387. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.74 and a 1 year high of $206.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.06.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

