Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $11.90 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.70.

UNH stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $411.92. 2,368,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $400.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

