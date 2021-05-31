Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a one year low of $94.01 and a one year high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

