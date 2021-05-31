Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,191 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.40.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $285.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,207. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.04. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.34 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

