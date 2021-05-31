Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.82. 3,306,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,811,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.