Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $725,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $5.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $337.99. 579,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.48 and its 200-day moving average is $280.63. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $165.76 and a one year high of $349.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

