Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.95. 9,487,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,228,173. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $169.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

