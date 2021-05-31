Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 14,138 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the quarter. The Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 239,329 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $31,280,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,972,000 after acquiring an additional 76,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.37. The stock had a trading volume of 455,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,437. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

