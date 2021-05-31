Viacoin Market Capitalization Hits $19.34 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $19.34 million and approximately $275,710.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.55 or 0.00506201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000230 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,292 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

