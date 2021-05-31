Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.23 Million

Brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to post $302.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300.00 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $266.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIAV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $37,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $36,492.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,799. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $17.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

