Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Shares Down 1.5%

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.22 and last traded at C$8.30. Approximately 136,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 77,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.43.

The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Marty Rendall sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,360,400. Also, Director T. Sean Harvey sold 17,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$276,046.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,468,765.63. Insiders have sold 140,567 shares of company stock worth $2,056,442 in the last quarter.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

