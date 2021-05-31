Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 175.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,798,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Snowflake by 132.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 31,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 12.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

NYSE SNOW opened at $238.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion and a PE ratio of -62.64. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total transaction of $7,313,940.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,779,015.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,385,571 shares of company stock worth $311,254,066.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

