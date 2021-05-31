Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Premier Financial worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,431,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 552,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 76,130 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $30.50 on Monday. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Premier Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Tina Nutter purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

