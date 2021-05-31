Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.81. 184,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 219,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.
About Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.
