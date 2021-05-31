Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.81. 184,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 219,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

