VINchain Market Capitalization Hits $2.20 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $220,880.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VINchain has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00083385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00019963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.92 or 0.01043116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.26 or 0.09736794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00091434 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

