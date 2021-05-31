Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Short Interest Up 43.7% in May

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the April 29th total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 19.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIG opened at $2.83 on Monday. Vinco Ventures has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIG. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.