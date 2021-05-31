Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,782,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,722. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.78. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $442.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

