Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 10.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Visa by 53.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 144,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,577,000 after purchasing an additional 50,585 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC increased its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 66,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $227.30 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $442.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.78.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.