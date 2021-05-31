Vista Outdoor Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of VSTO opened at $43.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.46. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.