Vista Outdoor Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $43.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 112,337 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $835,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 207,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

