Vitae Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Vitae has a market capitalization of $22.21 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00003179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vitae has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 87.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

