Vitae (VITAE) Market Capitalization Reaches $23.30 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $23.30 million and $3.09 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

