Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE VHI traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.56. 77,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,005. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$1.45 and a twelve month high of C$3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.87.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vitalhub will post 0.0506154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

