VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the April 29th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:VOC remained flat at $$3.98 during trading on Monday. 33,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,133. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0663 per share. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.