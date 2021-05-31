Vox.Finance (VOX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $177,705.00

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Vox.Finance has a total market capitalization of $747,003.40 and $177,705.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vox.Finance has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can now be purchased for $61.72 or 0.00172040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 18,139 coins and its circulating supply is 12,102 coins. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance . Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vox.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vox.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vox.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

