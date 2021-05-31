W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Holdings Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $1,584,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

NYSE WRB traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $77.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,198. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

