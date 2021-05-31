Waifu Token (WAIF) Price Tops $0.0027

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Waifu Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waifu Token has a market cap of $2.34 million and $21,278.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,248,518 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waifu Token Coin Trading

