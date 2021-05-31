Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.45 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $59.45 million and $8.67 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.60 or 0.06746908 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00184307 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

