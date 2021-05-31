Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 121,278 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,278 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 5.48% of MasterCraft Boat worth $27,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth $4,889,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $526.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.27.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

