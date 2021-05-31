Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 287,032 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,032 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.93% of Tower Semiconductor worth $27,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSEM shares. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of TSEM opened at $27.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

