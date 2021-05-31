Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,062,266 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 103.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062,266 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 3.52% of Cerus worth $36,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $187,131.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $997,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS opened at $5.79 on Monday. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $991.09 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

