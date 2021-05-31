Wasatch Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Patrick Industries worth $26,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $37,587.81. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,100.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela R. Klyn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,491 shares of company stock worth $9,088,933. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $85.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

