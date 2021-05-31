Wasatch Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,156 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 5.30% of Napco Security Technologies worth $33,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,323 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 43,814 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 85,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 29,129 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $32.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $597.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

