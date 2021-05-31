Wasatch Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,846,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,534 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 8.32% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $27,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,686,000 after purchasing an additional 988,842 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FREQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $302.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.74). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

