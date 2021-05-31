Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,385 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 2.69% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $30,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after buying an additional 428,591 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth approximately $15,857,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 273,434 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 264,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $43.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,834. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

