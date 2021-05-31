Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $26.33 Million Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.30% of Patrick Industries worth $26,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PATK. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATK opened at $85.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $66,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,187,620.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $293,978.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,403,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,491 shares of company stock worth $9,088,933 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

