Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $26.80 Million Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.05% of Minerals Technologies worth $26,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 174,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $87.29.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

