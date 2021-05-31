Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $29.18 Million Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,792 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.42% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $29,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $238,537. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.41. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

